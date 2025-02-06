Court recalls arrest warrant against ex-State Minister Diana Gamage

UPDATE: The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has recalled the arrest warrant issued against former State Minister Diana Gamage who has been charged with the violation of immigration and emigration laws.

This order was issued after Gamage appeared before the court through a motion.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued an arrest warrant against former State Minister Diana Gamage.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the warrant this morning (06) to arrest and produce the former State Minister before the court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The warrant has been issued over the ex-State Minister’s failure to appear before the court during the trial related to the allegations on violation of immigration and emigration laws.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had filed 07 charge sheets against Diana Gamage under the charges including staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa and making false statements to the Immigration and Emigration officials.