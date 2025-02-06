Indian envoy visits ex-President Mahinda in Wijerama

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha has met with Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official resident at Wijerama, Colombo and exchanged views.

During the meeting held on Wednesday (05), the Indian High Commissioner and Rajapaksa have exchanged views on Sri Lanka – India multi-faceted ties, including connectivity projects and the latest developments in Sri Lanka.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the former President said that Sri Lanka is looking forward to continued cooperation between both nations.

Furthermore, it was reported that the discussion was also focused on current political situation and that the Indian High Commissioner also recalled the India-Sri Lanka relations, especially during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.