Ahimsa Wickrematunge, the daughter of slain journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge has called for the impeachment of Sri Lanka’s Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe over alleged “gross abuse of power and neglect of duty” in connection with the criminal proceedings on her father’s assassination.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, she expressed concerns over the Attorney General’s recommendation to discharge three individuals who had been named as suspects in the case filed at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court over the inquiry into the former Sunday Leader Editor’s murder.

Ahimsa Wickrematunge, who expressed gratitude to the government for its swift announcement that it will review the decision “despite the political risks stemming from the NPP’s pledge to foster a criminal justice system independent of political interference”, noted that she fears that the government believes that applying pressure on Mr. Ranasinghe to reverse his decision will be a sufficient solution.

Furthermore, Ms. Wickrematunge has highlighted a number of facts surrounding the death of Lasantha Wickrematunge and claims that Parinda Ranasinghe is no longer fit to serve as Attorney General, as he was either aware or not aware of those facts when he made his decision, and also accused him of being guilty of “gross neglect of duty”.

She also noted: “My family is fortunate that my father’s career and reputation resulted in this matter receiving wide publicity and public outcry. But if the Attorney General could act so callously in such a high-profile matter, I cannot imagine the anguish suffered by ordinary people who rely on Mr. Ranasinghe to lead the public’s efforts to bring criminals to account.”

“I could not be more grateful to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his ceaseless attempts to hold the Attorney General to account. However, it should not be the job of the head of state to brandish a fire extinguisher and chase behind an Attorney General who is running around with a box of matches. The Attorney General is responsible to Parliament. The only way to fulfill the government’s pledge to repair the justice system is to impeach him before Parliament and seek his removal from office”, she added.