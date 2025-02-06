Salt prices increased

The Lanka Salt Company in Hambantota has announced an increase in salt prices, attributing the hike to the rising cost of imported salt.

According to the company, the price of a 400-gram packet of salt powder has been raised by Rs. 20, from Rs. 100 to Rs. 120, while the price of a one-kilogram packet of crystal salt has increased by Rs. 60, from Rs. 120 to Rs. 180. However, the company clarified that this price adjustment is only a temporary measure.

Sri Lanka’s annual salt demand stands at approximately 20,000 metric tons. However, adverse weather conditions in the final quarter of last year led to a decline in local salt production.

In response, the government approved the temporary importation of 12,000 metric tons of salt from India to meet the shortfall.

Despite this, the State Trading Corporation has assured that salt imports will not be a long-term solution. Local salt production is set to resume at the Hambantota Salt Works by March, ensuring a steady domestic supply.

The Hambantota Salt Company has also assured that prices will be reduced once the new harvest becomes available.

Currently, the Hambantota Salt Works accounts for 50% of the country’s salt production, with the Paranthan and Puttalam Salt Works also contributing to the national supply.