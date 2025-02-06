Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during Aragalaya revealed

February 6, 2025   04:34 pm

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa today revealed in Parliament a list of 43 names of Members of Parliament and former MPs who have allegedly received compensation from the government for torched and damaged properties during the ‘Aragalaya’ period in 2022 as well as the compensation received by them.

He further claimed that the total amount of the compensation received by 43 parliamentarians, former ministers and former MPs is over Rs. 1.224 billion.

“We too saw in the media in those days that some Divisional Secretaries and District Secretaries were pressured to overestimate the compensation,” Minister Jayatissa said. 

“Usually the maximum compensation that can be given in our country, even if it is a natural disaster or a complete loss, is Rs 2.5 million.”

“But this is how those in power have taken this compensation,” he said.

Accordingly, the minister read out the following list of names and compensations amounts in the House today:  

1. Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – Rs 504,000

2. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Rs 550,000

3. Geetha Kumarasinghe - Rs 972,000           

4. Janaka Thissakuttiarachchi – Rs 1,143,000  

5. Gunapala Rathnasekara – Rs 1,412,780   

6. Premnath C. Dolawatte - Rs 2.3 million

7. Piyankara Jayaratne – Rs 2,348,000   

8. Sampath Athukorala – Rs 2,540,610  

9. Jayantha Ketagoda – Rs 2,814,800           

10. Wimal Weerawansa - Rs 2,954,000

11. Prof. Channa Jayasumana - Rs 3,334,000  

12. Akila Ellawala - Rs 3,554,250  

13. Chamal Rajapaksa - Rs 6,539,374

14. Chandima Weerakkody - Rs 6,948,800   

15. Ashoka Priyantha - Rs 7,295,000   

16. Samanpriya Herath – Rs 10.52 million

17. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon – Rs 10.55 million 

18. Rohitha Abeygunawardhana – Rs 11.64 million

19. Dr. Seetha Arambepola - Rs 13.78 million

20. Sahan Pradeep – Rs 17.13 million

21. Shehan Semasinghe – Rs 18.51 million

22. Indika Anuruddha – Rs 19.55 million 

23. Milan Jayathilaka – Rs 22. 3 million

24. Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Rs 28.1 million 

25. Duminda Dissanayake – Rs 28.8 million

26. Kanaka Herath – Rs 29.2 million

27. D. B. Herath – Rs 32.1 million

28. Prasanna Ranaweera – Rs 32.7 million

29. W. D. Weerasingha – Rs 37.2 million

30. Shantha Bandara – Rs 39.1 million

31. S. M. Chandrasena – Rs 43.8 million

32. Sanath Nishantha – Rs 42.7 million

33. Siripala Gamlath – Rs 50.9 million

34. Arundika Fernando- Rs 55.2 million

35. Sumith Udukumbura - Rs 55.9 million 

36. Prasanna Ranatunga- Rs 56.1 million

37. Kokila Gunawardena- Rs 58.7 million 

38. Mohan De Silva – Rs. 60.1 million

39. Nimal Lanza – Rs 69.2 million

40. Ali Sabri Raheem – Rs 70.9 million

41. Gamini Lokuge – Rs. 74.9 million

42. Johnston Fernando – Rs 93. 4 million

43. Keheliya Rambukwella – Rs 95.9 million

