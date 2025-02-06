Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during Aragalaya revealed
February 6, 2025 04:34 pm
Minister Nalinda Jayatissa today revealed in Parliament a list of 43 names of Members of Parliament and former MPs who have allegedly received compensation from the government for torched and damaged properties during the ‘Aragalaya’ period in 2022 as well as the compensation received by them.
He further claimed that the total amount of the compensation received by 43 parliamentarians, former ministers and former MPs is over Rs. 1.224 billion.
“We too saw in the media in those days that some Divisional Secretaries and District Secretaries were pressured to overestimate the compensation,” Minister Jayatissa said.
“Usually the maximum compensation that can be given in our country, even if it is a natural disaster or a complete loss, is Rs 2.5 million.”
“But this is how those in power have taken this compensation,” he said.
Accordingly, the minister read out the following list of names and compensations amounts in the House today:
1. Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – Rs 504,000
2. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Rs 550,000
3. Geetha Kumarasinghe - Rs 972,000
4. Janaka Thissakuttiarachchi – Rs 1,143,000
5. Gunapala Rathnasekara – Rs 1,412,780
6. Premnath C. Dolawatte - Rs 2.3 million
7. Piyankara Jayaratne – Rs 2,348,000
8. Sampath Athukorala – Rs 2,540,610
9. Jayantha Ketagoda – Rs 2,814,800
10. Wimal Weerawansa - Rs 2,954,000
11. Prof. Channa Jayasumana - Rs 3,334,000
12. Akila Ellawala - Rs 3,554,250
13. Chamal Rajapaksa - Rs 6,539,374
14. Chandima Weerakkody - Rs 6,948,800
15. Ashoka Priyantha - Rs 7,295,000
16. Samanpriya Herath – Rs 10.52 million
17. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon – Rs 10.55 million
18. Rohitha Abeygunawardhana – Rs 11.64 million
19. Dr. Seetha Arambepola - Rs 13.78 million
20. Sahan Pradeep – Rs 17.13 million
21. Shehan Semasinghe – Rs 18.51 million
22. Indika Anuruddha – Rs 19.55 million
23. Milan Jayathilaka – Rs 22. 3 million
24. Dr. Ramesh Pathirana – Rs 28.1 million
25. Duminda Dissanayake – Rs 28.8 million
26. Kanaka Herath – Rs 29.2 million
27. D. B. Herath – Rs 32.1 million
28. Prasanna Ranaweera – Rs 32.7 million
29. W. D. Weerasingha – Rs 37.2 million
30. Shantha Bandara – Rs 39.1 million
31. S. M. Chandrasena – Rs 43.8 million
32. Sanath Nishantha – Rs 42.7 million
33. Siripala Gamlath – Rs 50.9 million
34. Arundika Fernando- Rs 55.2 million
35. Sumith Udukumbura - Rs 55.9 million
36. Prasanna Ranatunga- Rs 56.1 million
37. Kokila Gunawardena- Rs 58.7 million
38. Mohan De Silva – Rs. 60.1 million
39. Nimal Lanza – Rs 69.2 million
40. Ali Sabri Raheem – Rs 70.9 million
41. Gamini Lokuge – Rs. 74.9 million
42. Johnston Fernando – Rs 93. 4 million
43. Keheliya Rambukwella – Rs 95.9 million