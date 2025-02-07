Alaska authorities search for missing passenger plane with 10 on board

Authorities are searching for a Bering Air passenger plane with 10 people on board that was reported missing while en route from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska’s Department of Public Safety said on Thursday.

The plane had nine passengers and one pilot on board, the agency said on its website, adding that crews were working to get its last-known coordinates.

Bering Air is an Alaska-based regional airline that operates around 39 planes and helicopters, according to data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies