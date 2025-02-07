Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the family of slain journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, emphasizing the need to reassess legal procedures that hinder justice.

Speaking in Parliament today (07), she acknowledged the letter sent by Ms. Ahimsa Wickrematunge, the daughter of the former Sunday Leader Editor, describing it as measured given the immense suffering the family has endured for years.

“The letter that Ms. Ahimsa Wickremetunga has sent to me is also measured, given the circumstances and given what this family has had to endure for these past…I don’t know how many years…So, we’re very determined, because at the end of the day the purpose of having a judicial system, the Attorney General’s Office, all of these institutions is to deliver justice and if procedures come in the way of delivering justice, then we need to re-examine those procedures”, she stated.

The Prime Minister revealed that several actions have already been taken and that the government expects the Attorney General to take further steps. She noted that the government is exploring the possibility of initiating fresh indictments in the case.

While acknowledging the systemic challenges within legal institutions, she stressed that change is necessary and that victims should not be left waiting indefinitely.

“This is a highly sensitive issue, and we are fully aware of its gravity. We will do everything within our power. Additionally, we are prepared to allocate a full-day parliamentary debate to address this matter because we recognize its utmost importance,” she affirmed.

Commenting further, the PM noted: “Let us not forget that the Attorney General’s Department and related institutions, even though there are officers with good intentions, they have got used to a particular way of working, they have worked within a particular culture. That also needs to change. That takes time, but taking time doesn’t mean that victims can wait forever for answers.”