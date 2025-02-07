One person killed in shooting in Minuwangoda

February 7, 2025   02:11 pm

One person is reported dead following a shooting incident in the Japalawatte area of Minuwangoda police division, today (07).

According to police, two gunmen on a motorcycle have opened fire on a 35-year-old man, who was also riding a motorcycle, and subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, a resident of Galloluwa, had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, and Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

