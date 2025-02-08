Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

The Meteorology Department says mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning during next few days from today.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department stated.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.