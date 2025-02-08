Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

February 8, 2025   07:13 am

The Meteorology Department says mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning during next few days from today.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department stated.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Digitalization can 'level' the gap between village and city: President AKD

Digitalization can 'level' the gap between village and city: President AKD

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)