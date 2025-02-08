Govt to establish 24-hour Passport Office in Jaffna

The government has decided to establish a new Immigration and Emigration Office in the Jaffna District, says Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala.

Participating in an event held today (08), he said that the new Immigration and Emigration Office to be established in the Jaffna District will also be open 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the Cabinet has also approved the recruitment of employees for the new Immigration and Emigration Office to be established in the Jaffna District.

“Last week, the Cabinet took a decision based on the report submitted by the expert committee. It has been decided to increase the number of passports, as well as to increase the number of passports issued daily, and to increase the numbers provided by the regional offices,” the minister said.

“It has also been decided to open a new Immigration and Emigration Office in Jaffna. So, the Cabinet has taken a decision to recruit the necessary staff to implement that decision,” Wijepala said, adding that the relevant Cabinet decision has already been sent to the Public Service Commission for approval.

“The Public Service Commission will take that decision within two to three days. After taking that decision, it has been decided to make this office a 24-hour office,” he said.