SLMC parliamentarian assaulted

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Batticaloa District MP Mohamed Sali Naleem has reportedly been assaulted by an individual today (08).

The parliamentarian, who was wounded in the incident, has been admitted to the Eravur Hospital for treatment, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Naleem, former Chairman of the Eravur Urban Council, claims that he was assaulted by a supporter of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya (SLMP).

The SLMC MP alleges that the same individual had also assaulted his brother and father near a mosque this morning (8).