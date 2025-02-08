SLMC parliamentarian assaulted

SLMC parliamentarian assaulted

February 8, 2025   07:40 pm

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Batticaloa District MP Mohamed Sali Naleem has reportedly been assaulted by an individual today (08).

The parliamentarian, who was wounded in the incident, has been admitted to the Eravur Hospital for treatment, according to Ada Derana reporter. 

Naleem, former Chairman of the Eravur Urban Council, claims that he was assaulted by a supporter of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya (SLMP).

The SLMC MP alleges that the same individual had also assaulted his brother and father near a mosque this morning (8).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Digitalization can 'level' the gap between village and city: President AKD

Digitalization can 'level' the gap between village and city: President AKD

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm