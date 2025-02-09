Misty conditions expected during the morning

Misty conditions expected during the morning

February 9, 2025   07:21 am

The Meteorology Department says mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, the statement said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the morning.

