14 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

February 9, 2025   04:54 pm

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has resulted in the seizure of two Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 14 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The operation took place in the sea area north of Mannar during the dark hours of February 08, the Navy reported.

According to the Navy, the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. 

In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command deployed its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar. 

The compliant boarding made by naval personnel resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian boats and apprehension of 14 Indian fishermen who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats together with Indian fishermen were brought to the Iranativu Island and they will be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for onward legal proceedings, the statement said.

