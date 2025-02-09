Short-sighted actions by previous govts led to nationwide power outage - Energy Minister

February 9, 2025   09:22 pm

Energy Minister Eng. Kumara Jayakody states that no prior plans were implemented in the past to maintain the stability of the national power grid.

In a statement, he said that the unplanned and short-sighted actions of previous governments led to today’s power outage.

Commenting further, he added, “This morning, an imbalance caused by an emergency situation at the Panadura grid substation resulted in a nationwide power outage.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the short-sighted actions of previous governments, which failed to prioritize the stability of the national power grid, along with poor guidance and a lack of proper understanding of technology, led to this situation.”

He further stated that the government will conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of this situation and take the necessary steps to prevent it from recurring.

Energy Minister Jayakody also added, “We express our regrets to those inconvenienced by the power outage and extend our gratitude to all those who worked hard to restore the power grid.”

