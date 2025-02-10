Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

February 10, 2025   06:37 am

The Department of Meteorology says that mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, the statement said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the morning.

