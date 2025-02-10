Senior DIG Asanka Karawita to head CID and FCID

The Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Asanka Karawita has been appointed as SDIG in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) with effect from February 12 , the Police Media Division said.

Furthermore, the Police Media Division states that transfers and appointments have been made for three other officers, and these appointments have been made with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Accordingly, the following transfers have been made with effect from February 12, 2025

• DIG P. Liyanage has been transferred from his duties as DIG in charge of the Western Province Traffic Division to DIG in charge of the Western Province North Range, with immediate effect.

• DIG M.D.P. Dayaratne has been transferred from his duties as DIG in charge of the Ratnapura District to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

• In addition, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police S.M.Y. Senevirathne on a special duty basis. In addition to his duties as DIG of Kegalle District he has also been appoint to oversee the duties of DIG in charge of the Ratnapura District.