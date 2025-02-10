New Ella Odyssey Nanu Oya train service to begin today

New Ella Odyssey Nanu Oya train service to begin today

February 10, 2025   09:59 am

A new train service named ‘Ella Odyssey Nanu Oya’ will commence today (10), operating from Nanu Oya to Badulla railway station.

The General Manager of Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, says that the new train service has been introduced due to high demand from both local and foreign tourists.

He also mentioned that the train will depart from Nanu Oya to Badulla at 08:10 a.m. daily, excluding Tuesdays, and from Badulla to Nanu Oya at 01:00 p.m.

