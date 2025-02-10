Arrest warrant issued against Hirunika Premachandra

Arrest warrant issued against Hirunika Premachandra

February 10, 2025   11:07 am

UPDATE: The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has recalled the arrest warrant issued against former MP Hirunika Premachandra today (10).

This order was issued after Premachandra appeared before the court through a motion.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued arrest warrants against former MP Hirunika Premachandra and several others today (10) for failing to appear before the court.

The warrant for the former MP’s arrest was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after she failed to appear when a complaint was taken up regarding a demonstration that blocked roads in the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division in 2022.

During the trial, several suspects, including former MP Hirunika Premachandra, failed to appear before the court, except for 11 suspects.

Meanwhile, the Cinnamon Gardens Police informed the court that steps are being taken to obtain instructions from the Attorney General regarding the matter.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered that a progress report on the matter be submitted to the court on June 30, 2025.

However, former MP Premachandra was seen on the court premises after the trial had ended, Ada Derana reporter said.

