Sri Lanka’s Sigiriya has been crowned the world’s most welcoming city for 2025 by Booking.com, based on over 360 million of its verified customer reviews.

As part of the thirteenth edition of the Traveller Review Awards, Booking.com unveiled the 10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth for 2025, along with tips and recommendations to help travelers fully embrace the charm of these unique destinations.

Backed by over 360 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com, the featured accommodations are celebrated for consistently delivering outstanding hospitality.

Accordingly, Sigiriya is ranked first in the list which also includes Cazorla in Spain and Urubici in Brazil among other locations from across the world.

Revealing its 10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth for 2025, Booking.com states the following about Sigiriya, Sri Lanka:

“Located in the heart of Sri Lanka’s ‘Cultural Triangle,’ Sigiriya is a must-see destination that seamlessly combines natural splendor with deep history. The iconic Sigiriya Rock Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers breathtaking views and highlights the architectural brilliance of ancient Sri Lanka. In the late 5th century, King Kashyapa established his royal capital here, crowning the summit with an elaborate palace adorned with vibrant frescoes.”

“Visitors can immerse themselves in the nearby village, renowned for its fabrics and handicrafts, including batiks (fabrics with ornate designs traditionally created using wax), ornamental pots, and handloom textiles. The lush landscapes of Minneriya National Park are also famous for its spectacular wild elephant gatherings. From conquering the ascent to the fortress to embracing the tranquility of village life, Sigiriya presents an unforgettable blend of adventure and serenity.”

Cazorla, Spain



Cazorla is a picturesque town in the south of Spain where history and charm come together. Nestled amidst rolling fields of olive trees with the majestic Sierra de Cazorla mountains as a backdrop, and just an hour’s drive from Jaén, its old town invites visitors to explore steep cobblestone streets lined with grand houses, traditional homes, and historic monuments. The iconic Castillo de la Yedra stands as a reminder of the area’s medieval past, giving way to panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscapes. While the nearby natural park beckons with its rugged beauty, Cazorla itself enchants with its intimate plazas, local delicacies like game meats and olive oil, and a sense of timeless authenticity. Perfect for those seeking history, culture, and a touch of nature, Cazorla is a serene escape into Andalusian heritage.

Urubici, Brazil

Tucked away in the picturesque Serra Catarinense region, Urubici is different from what visitors normally think of when they think of Brazil. Known as one of the coldest towns in the country, this scenic gem is famed for its rugged landscapes, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls. The iconic Morro da Igreja offers panoramic vistas and is home to the stunning Pedra Furada, a natural rock formation that captivates visitors year-round. Adventurers can explore Véu de Noiva Waterfall or hike through trails leading to secluded spots like the Canyon Espraiado, making it an ideal choice for the 62%2 of travelers interested in vacation experiences that help improve their fitness levels. A visit to Urubici gives travelers the chance to chase the thrill of outdoor exploration in the morning and unwind in tranquil surroundings by the afternoon.

Taupo, New Zealand



Situated in the heart of New Zealand’s North Island and on the shores of the country’s largest lake, Taupō is a captivating year-round destination. Formed by a massive volcanic eruption thousands of years ago, Lake Taupō presents countless opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and serene lakefront strolls. The town itself is warm and welcoming, with mom-and-pop shops, cozy cafes, and a vibrant local arts scene. Just a short drive away, visitors can marvel at the roaring Huka Falls, unwind in natural hot springs, or explore the geothermal wonders of Craters of the Moon. Taupō also serves as a gateway to Tongariro National Park, known for its striking volcanic landscapes and world-renowned hiking trails.

St. Augustine, United States



St. Augustine, Florida, invites visitors to step back in time while enjoying the delights of a vibrant coastal city. Its historic downtown is lined with cobblestone streets and landmarks like the Castillo de San Marcos, a 17th-century stone fortress offering sweeping views of Matanzas Bay. Travelers can explore the lively St. George Street, lined with boutiques, galleries, and cafes, or take in the beauty of Flagler College, a stunning example of the over the top, imposing nature of typical Gilded Age architecture. Beyond its rich history, St. Augustine is home to miles of pristine beaches, inviting sunseekers and water sports enthusiasts alike. Whether delving into centuries-old stories, savoring fresh coastal cuisine, or relaxing along the Atlantic shoreline, St. Augustine has the perfect combination of history, culture, and seaside relaxation.

Orvieto, Italy

Perched atop a dramatic volcanic cliff in the heart of Umbria, Orvieto is a picturesque Italian town where history, art, and gastronomy come together. The town’s centerpiece is the stunning Duomo, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture adorned with intricate mosaics and sculptures. With 46%3 of travelers saying that trying new foods and local delicacies is a main reason to go on vacation, the family-run trattorias serving local specialties like wild boar ragù and Orvieto Classico wine will not disappoint. Beneath the town lies a fascinating network of ancient caves and tunnels, offering a glimpse into its Etruscan past, as well as narrow cobblestone streets and local artisan shops. With the stunning surrounding countryside and a welcoming, timeless atmosphere, Orvieto is a hidden gem perfect for those seeking a blend of culture, history, and the authentic Italian ‘dolce vita’.

Manizales, Colombia

No visit to Colombia is complete without visiting the country’s iconic coffee region. Manizales, one of the larger cities in the area, is perched on the slopes of the Andes and offers travelers the perfect blend of cultural richness, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. The city’s striking cathedral, with its Neo-Gothic architecture, dominates the skyline, while the bustling streets below are filled with cafes, theaters, and cultural venues. Coffee enthusiasts can explore nearby fincas (coffee farms) to learn about the cultivation process and savor freshly brewed local blends. For nature lovers, the city serves as a gateway to Los Nevados National Park, home to majestic snow-capped peaks and diverse wildlife. For those who love lively plazas and venturing into the area’s flourishing countryside, Manizales is an ideal destination that also invites visitors to indulge in the magic of Colombia’s coffee identity.

Quedlinburg, Germany



Quedlinburg, nestled in Germany’s Harz Mountains, is a captivating medieval town steeped in history and surrounded by stunning landscapes. Known for its 1,300 well-preserved half-timbered houses, it is a rare gem that transports visitors back to the Middle Ages. Quedlinburg’s UNESCO-listed old town is home to the Quedlinburg Castle, once the residence of Saxon kings, and the St. Servatius Church, a Romanesque masterpiece with beautiful views over the town and the rolling hills of the Harz region. The town also played a pivotal role in German history as the site of the first imperial election in 919. In addition to its historical landmarks, Quedlinburg boasts local markets, woody taverns serving regional delicacies such as bötel (pork knuckle) or käsekuchen (German-style cheesecake), and a tranquil atmosphere perfect for exploration.

Ko Lanta, Thailand

Located in southern Thailand, the tranquil island of Ko Lanta serves as a peaceful retreat with its pristine beaches, dense jungles, and laid-back atmosphere. The island is less crowded than its more famous counterparts, making it the perfect destination for those seeking serenity. The island is home to a vibrant mix of local Thai and Chao Ley (nomadic sea people) culture, with quaint fishing villages and fresh seafood markets adding to its laid back vibe. Travelers can explore the stunning coastline, where golden sands meet clear turquoise waters, ideal for snorkeling and diving. Ko Lanta is also a gateway to nearby national parks, such as the stunning Mu Ko Lanta National Park, home to diverse wildlife and breathtaking views.

Chester, United Kingdom



In the northwest of England, lies the historic gem of Chester which offers a captivating blend of Roman, medieval, and Tudor architecture, all nestled within well-preserved city walls. Founded as a Roman fort in the first century, Chester’s past is brought to life through landmarks like the Roman amphitheater, the largest in Britain, and the Chester Rows, unique two-level galleries lining the main streets. The city’s history is further showcased at the 11th-century Chester Cathedral, with its stunning Gothic architecture and rich collection of medieval carvings. Chester was also a vital hub during the English Civil War, with key battles fought nearby. Strolling through its cobbled streets, visitors can uncover layers of history, from ancient fortifications to the elegant timber-framed buildings of the Tudor period. Whether exploring Roman ruins, enjoying scenic walks along the River Dee, or browsing through lovely independent shops, Chester invites guests to step into the past.