Govt to provide permanent housing for landslide-affected families still in relief camps

February 10, 2025   03:05 pm

Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Samantha Vidyarathna says that measures will be implemented to provide immediate housing for families still living in relief camps following the landslides caused during the recent past.

The Minister stated that the construction of the houses will begin in the first week of March.

He emphasized this during a discussion held today (10) at the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure with Ministry Secretaries and tri-forces officers.

The Minister mentioned that 22 families in the Kegalle District are currently residing in relief camps due to landslides, while 51 families in the Haldummulla area of the Badulla District have been living in a closed tea factory in Kabaragala for the past five years, along with their children.

He stated that the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure will provide funding for the construction of permanent homes for these displaced families. The construction work will be carried out by the tri-forces, with Sri Lanka Army handling the projects in Haldummulla and Kabaragala, while Sri Lanka Navy will oversee construction efforts in Kegalle.

Additionally, the Minister noted that officials will visit the Kabaragala relief camp on Saturday (15) and the Kegalle relief camp on Monday (17) to accelerate the construction process.

