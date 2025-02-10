The Acting Secretary-General of Parliament, Chaminda Kularatne stated that the Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to convene a special Sitting of Parliament, on Friday (February 14), at 9.30 a.m.

This session is intended for the Speaker to inform Parliament of the Supreme Court’s determination on the petitions filed against the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

This was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (10), Chaired by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Rizvie Salih, the statement added.

According to the provisions of Standing Order 16 of the Parliament, this call is made based on a request made by the Prime Minister to the Speaker. It was also decided that the relevant Ministerial Consultative Committee would meet on February 14 to consider the Bill.

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake, emphasized the necessity of holding the Local Authorities Elections without further delay, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive to conduct the Local Authorities Election promptly, the statement highlighted.

As per the decision, the Second Reading debate on the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill will take place on Monday (February 17) from 2.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. The Acting Secretary-General further stated that the Opposition has agreed to submit proposed amendments related to the Bill by 10:00 a.m. on February 17.

Additionally, the Acting Secretary-General stated that, as previously scheduled, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget Speech) will be presented by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, on Monday, February 17, at 10.30 a.m.