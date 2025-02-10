Island-wide power cuts: Heres how to check the schedule

February 10, 2025   07:32 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has provided several online platforms for the public to check the ongoing Demand Management (power cut) schedules amid island-wide power interruptions set to take place today (10) and tomorrow (11).

1. Power Cut Schedule in CEB Website
URL: https://dm.ceb.lk
。 Check updates and schedules under the Power Cut Schedule page.

2. CEBCare Outage Map
URL: https://cebcare.ceb.lk/Incognito/OutageMap
。 Customer can check interruption schedules specific to their areas.

3. CEBCare Web Customer Portal
URL: https://cebcare.ceb.lk
。 Registered users can log in to access interruption schedules specific to their areas.

4. CEBAssist Mobile App (Android Only)
。 Easily check your area’s interruption schedule on the app.

5. SMS Request to 1987
。 Send an SMS to 1987 with the following format to receive your interruption schedule: INT [electricity account number]

6. SMS Notifications
。 Receive SMS alerts with demand management schedules specific to your area.

The CEB urges the public to use these platforms for timely updates and to plan their activities accordingly during the scheduled power outages.

