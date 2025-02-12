Few showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that a few showers may occur in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Badulla and Polonnaruwa districts today (12).

Issuing its latest weather forecast, the department noted that showers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Badulla and Kurunegala districts during the morning.