President AKD holds talks with Pakistani PM in Dubai

February 12, 2025   06:39 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday evening (11) in Dubai. 

The Pakistan Prime Minister congratulated him on the government’s recent political milestone, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral trade, diversifying markets, and enhancing tourism, the PMD added. 

President Dissanayake has also outlined Sri Lanka’s transparent and reform-driven economic policies, reaffirming the country’s commitment to sustainable growth and regional cooperation.

