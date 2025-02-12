Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported for suspect bowling action after the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The left-arm spinner picked 16 wickets across the two Test matches, finishing the series as the leading wicket-taker in Australia’s 2-0 sweep.

Kuhnemann will now have to undergo mandatory testing within three weeks to determine whether his action is legal. A biomechanist will analyze the spinner’s action and report the findings back to the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to ICC rules, a bowler is permitted a maximum of 15 degrees of flex in their bowling arm.

It is also believed that Kuhnemann won’t be able to bowl in international cricket until his action is cleared but he might still be able to play Sheffield Shield matches.

“The Australian team was notified of the match officials’ referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

“Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four One-Day Internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018. This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action been questioned.

“Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations. No further comment will be made by Cricket Australia or Matthew until the matter is resolved.”

