Probe launched after suspect released on police bail dies in Wadduwa

The office of the Superintendent of Police in Panadura has initiated an investigation following a complaint that a father-of-one, who was arrested by Wadduwa Police, died after vomiting blood at home following his release on police bail.

The deceased, R.M. Samitha Dilshan, a 24-year-old father-of-one and a resident of the Thalpitiya area in Wadduwa, passed away under these circumstances. The police stated that he was arrested by Wadduwa Police in connection with a vehicle accident, detained for several hours, and then released on police bail.

It is reported that he was hospitalized after vomiting blood at night while at home. He later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Panadura Hospital. These investigations were launched after the deceased’s wife, Roshini Lakmali, filed a complaint with the office of the Superintendent of Police in Panadura regarding the incident.

A hospital spokesperson stated that the body of the deceased has been placed at Panadura Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Wadduwa Police claims that two individuals including the deceased were observed riding a motorcycle with injuries in their bodies while crime division officers were on mobile patrol. The police explained that, due to injuries sustained by both individuals, they were arrested on suspicion of committing a crime and attempting to flee.

After being detained for several hours, they were later released and handed over to their family members for medical treatment, it said.

In response to the incident, residents of Thalpitiya held a protest in front of the Wadduwa police station last night (11), which resulted in a tense situation. Police officers from nearby stations, including Bandaragama, Pinwatta, Moronthuduwa, and Hirana, were later called in to control the situation.