Probe launched after suspect released on police bail dies in Wadduwa

Probe launched after suspect released on police bail dies in Wadduwa

February 12, 2025   12:54 pm

The office of the Superintendent of Police in Panadura has initiated an investigation following a complaint that a father-of-one, who was arrested by Wadduwa Police, died after vomiting blood at home following his release on police bail. 

The deceased, R.M. Samitha Dilshan, a 24-year-old father-of-one and a resident of the Thalpitiya area in Wadduwa, passed away under these circumstances. The police stated that he was arrested by Wadduwa Police in connection with a vehicle accident, detained for several hours, and then released on police bail.  

It is reported that he was hospitalized after vomiting blood at night while at home. He later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Panadura Hospital. These investigations were launched after the deceased’s wife, Roshini Lakmali, filed a complaint with the office of the Superintendent of Police in Panadura regarding the incident.  

A hospital spokesperson stated that the body of the deceased has been placed at Panadura Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination.  

Wadduwa Police claims that two individuals including the deceased were observed riding a motorcycle with injuries in their bodies while crime division officers were on mobile patrol. The police explained that, due to injuries sustained by both individuals, they were arrested on suspicion of committing a crime and attempting to flee. 

After being detained for several hours, they were later released and handed over to their family members for medical treatment, it said. 

In response to the incident, residents of Thalpitiya held a protest in front of the Wadduwa police station last night (11), which resulted in a tense situation. Police officers from nearby stations, including Bandaragama, Pinwatta, Moronthuduwa, and Hirana, were later called in to control the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)