Island-wide power cuts to continue today

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced that island-wide power interruptions will be implemented today (13) as well.

Accordingly, one-hour power cuts will be implemented affecting the entire country today, according to the CEB.

The power supply disruptions will take place in different zones, each experiencing a one hour outage, the CEB said, noting that the specified time period of the power interruptions will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions today.

Today’s power cut schedule can be obtained through the link below:

Power cut schedule for today