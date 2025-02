A one-hour power cut will be imposed in different zones under 04 categories between 5.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. today (13), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions today.

The power interruption schedule affecting each zone is as below;

Demand Management on 2025.02.13 by Adaderana Online on Scribd