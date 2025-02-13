The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (13) that it has taken steps to seek the Attorney General’s advice regarding legal action against a group of suspects, including Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa, over the charges of money laundering.

The case, pertaining to the allegations that Rajapaksa committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by investing in NR Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd. an amount of Rs. 15 million, allegedly earned through illegal means while serving as a Member of Parliament, was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

During the trial, MP Namal Rajapaksa and the other suspects were present in the court.

The CID officials informed the court that investigations into the matter have been completed and that the case extracts have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department. However, they stated that the Attorney General’s advice on the case has not been received as of yet.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the case to be recalled on August 07 and instructed that the court be informed of the Attorney General’s advice on that date.

The case was initially filed during the ‘Yahapalana’ (Good Governance) Government, against Nithya Senani Samaranayake, Sujani Bogallagama, and Sudarshana Ganegoda, who served as directors of NR Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd.

The case also accuses MP Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, of investing Rs. 15 million, allegedly obtained through illegal means, into the company while serving as a Member of Parliament.