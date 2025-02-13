Preliminary discussion on finalizing Budget 2025 held under Presidents patronage

Preliminary discussion on finalizing Budget 2025 held under Presidents patronage

February 13, 2025   10:50 pm

A preliminary discussion on the final phase of drafting the Budget 2025, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament on February 17, was held this afternoon (13) at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The discussion was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha,  Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayanta Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, along with several senior government officials.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)

AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects (English)

AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects (English)

Adani Group withdraws from Sri Lanka wind project, citing delays (English)

Adani Group withdraws from Sri Lanka wind project, citing delays (English)

AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects (English)

AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects (English)

How drug traffickers use Sri Lankan fishermen to smuggle drugs into the country

How drug traffickers use Sri Lankan fishermen to smuggle drugs into the country

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB's decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow (English)

CEB's decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow (English)