A preliminary discussion on the final phase of drafting the Budget 2025, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament on February 17, was held this afternoon (13) at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The discussion was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayanta Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, along with several senior government officials.

