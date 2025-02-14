A vehicle belonging to Puttalam District NPP Parliamentarian Mohamed Faisal was involved in an accident in Wennappuwa this morning (14), resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

According to police reports, the accident occurred in the Haldaduwana area in Koswatta, while the vehicle was en route to the Parliament.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the MP’s vehicle veered off the road and collided with a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist had succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle was being driven by the parliamentarian’s brother at the time of the incident.

Following the accident, MP Faisal’s brother, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, has been arrested by Koswatta Police.