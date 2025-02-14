Ella Rock forest fire set intentionally?

February 14, 2025   11:52 am

A forest fire that broke out yesterday (13) in the Ella Rock area, near the popular Ella tourist town, has rapidly spread across an area of around 20 acres by this morning, according to reports.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) confirmed that around 10 acres of the forest reserve has already been destroyed in the blaze. 

The fire had broken out at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday in the Ravana Ella forest reserve, located within the Ella Police Division.

However, authorities now suspect that the fire was set intentionally. 

There is growing concern that it could spread further across the Ella mountain range, exacerbated by dry weather, strong winds, and the steep terrain, making containment efforts extremely challenging. 

In response, Bandarawela Forest Conservation Officers, the Ella Divisional Secretariat, and personnel from the Air Force and Army in Diyatalawa have been working tirelessly since yesterday to control the flames.

Firebreaks were created at the forest boundary to prevent the fire from reaching the protected forest conservation area above the wildlife zone. 

Additionally, Bandarawela Municipal Council fire trucks have been deployed to prevent the fire from spreading to the Ella-Wellawaya main road.

