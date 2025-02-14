CID launches probe into law exam cheating allegations against Namal

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated an investigation into allegations that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa sat for the Sri Lanka Law College examination in an unlawful manner.

The complaint was filed by an organization named ‘The Purawesi Balaya (citizen’s power) against Bribery, Corruption, and Waste,’ which claims that MP Rajapaksa unlawfully obtained his law degree with the assistance of two attorneys.

The organization has called for a formal investigation into the matter, urging that appropriate legal action be taken, police said.

In response, the Acting IGP has instructed the Director of the CID to conduct a thorough investigation in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure Act.

The CID has initiated an investigation in this regard, police said.