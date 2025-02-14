AG files indictments against Yoshitha and grandmother

The Attorney General has filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe under the Money Laundering Act.

The Attorney General has filed the indictments against these defendants for failing to disclose how they acquired lands and properties at Sirimalwatta Uyana in Ratmalana and Dehiwala areas valued at over Rs. 8 billion between 2012 and 2015.

The Attorney General has filed these indictments alleging that they have committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by failing to disclose how the money was acquired.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who was recently arrested in connection with this case, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, on February 11, the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court had imposed an overseas travel ban on Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’, in connection with a money laundering case.

Sri Lanka Police stated that under the instructions of the Attorney General, Daisy Forrest was named as a suspect in a money laundering case and in the investigations carried out into a Rs. 59 million joint account held by Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest, to which Rajapaksa failed to provide a reasonable explanation on the source of earnings.

Furthermore, the police spokesman had noted that all suspects involved in the case will be prosecuted under the Money Laundering Act.