New Chancellor appointed to Rajarata University

February 14, 2025   05:20 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Most Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thera as the Chancellor of the Rajarata University of Sri Lanka.

The official letter of appointment was presented to Most Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thera this afternoon (14) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Most Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thera, who has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Rajarata University, is the Chief Incumbent of the Harankahawa Molagoda Rajamaha Viharaya.  

He also serves as the Kandy District Secretary of the All-Ceylon Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya and previously held the position of Vice-Chancellor of the Homagama Pali and Buddhist University.

The event was attended by Ven Denike Ananda Thera, Ven. Karagaswewa Vajira Thera, Ven. Vitharandeniye Nanda Thera and several other monks and laypersons. Following the official appointment, the Secretary to the President engaged in cordial discussions with the Maha Sangha and other attendees.

