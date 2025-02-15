10 devotees killed as car collides with bus en route to Maha Kumbh in India

February 15, 2025   10:49 am

Ten persons travelling in a Bolero car were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on a highway in the Meja police station area of Prayagraj late on Friday (February 14, 2025) night, police said on Saturday (February 15).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said devotees from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district were heading to the Maha Kumbh to take a dip when the Bolero they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the highway.

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus suffered minor injuries, the DCP said.

Source: PTI
--Agencies

