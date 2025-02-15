Pakistan blast kills 11 people near mine, officials say

Pakistan blast kills 11 people near mine, officials say

February 15, 2025   12:14 pm

A bomb targeting a vehicle carrying coal miners in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 11 people and wounded six others, local officials said on Friday.

The truck had brought the workers to a mine in the Harnai area of Balochistan province, where Pakistan is battling a separatist insurgency.

“An improvised explosive device was planted at the road side which exploded when truck carting coal miners reached the site,” a paramilitary official said.

The official, who declined to be identified, added that it may have been a remote operated device.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The region’s deputy commissioner, Hazrat Wali Agha, said 17 miners were in the truck when the bomb went off.

A doctor at the local hospital said two of the wounded are in critical condition.

Mineral-rich Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the scene of a decade-old insurgency by separatist ethnic Baloch groups. Islamist militants also operate in the area.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US Ambassador visits SLPP Office (English)

US Ambassador visits SLPP Office (English)

CID launches probe into law exam 'cheating' allegations against Namal (English)

CID launches probe into law exam 'cheating' allegations against Namal (English)

Minister regrets recent power cuts, assures future stability (English)

Minister regrets recent power cuts, assures future stability (English)

How drug traffickers use Sri Lankan fishermen to smuggle drugs into the country - Part 2

How drug traffickers use Sri Lankan fishermen to smuggle drugs into the country - Part 2

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)