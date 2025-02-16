Canadian woman arrested at BIA with Hashish worth Rs. 360 million

Canadian woman arrested at BIA with Hashish worth Rs. 360 million

February 16, 2025   07:38 am

A 36-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with Hashish valued at around Rs. 360 million, marking the largest such seizure at the airport to date.

The suspect, a Canadian national, was apprehended by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit following her arrival in the country last night (15), Sri Lanka Customs said. 

She had arrived from Toronto in Canada, via Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Acting on an international intelligence tip-off, Customs officers conducted a thorough search of the suspect’s luggage, uncovering 36.5 kilograms of Hashish concealed within several bedsheets packed inside two suitcases.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was intended for re-export to another destination.

Sri Lanka Customs stated that the suspect, along with the seized narcotics, will be handed over to the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

