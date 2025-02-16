13 Sri Lankans rescued from cybercrime camps in Myanmar

A total of 13 out of 17 Sri Lankans who were forcibly detained in cybercrime camps in Myanmar have reportedly been rescued.

The rescued individuals include 11 young men and two young women, all between the ages of 20 and 30.

They are reportedly safe and will be transferred from the Thai border to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bangkok.

Arrangements are being made for their return to Sri Lanka in the coming days.

Meanwhile, four other Sri Lankans remain detained in separate cybercrime camps in Myanmar.

Foreign Ministry sources indicate that efforts are underway to secure their release as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath recently sought assistance in rescuing Sri Lankans trapped in these cybercrime operations, during discussions with the Thai Foreign Minister and Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister.

As a result of these diplomatic efforts, a total of 13 individuals have now been rescued, sources said.