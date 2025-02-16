Notorious drug trafficker and wife brought back to Sri Lanka

February 16, 2025   10:43 am

A notorious drug trafficker and organized criminal, along with his wife, have been brought back to Sri Lanka after being apprehended while hiding in a foreign country. 

The suspects returned to the country in the early hours of today (16), according to police.

The suspect, 30-year-old Pushparaj Wigneswaram, was sought in connection with a series of criminal activities, including attempted shootings, possession of firearms, and drug-related offenses, all of which are under investigation by multiple police stations.

Wigneswaram was arrested abroad and subsequently extradited to Sri Lanka at the request of the Sri Lanka Police.

Upon their arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Wigneswaram and his 25-year-old wife were taken into custody by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Wigneswaram faces several charges, including possession of cannabis in the Kotahena Police Division in 2017, possession of a locally-manufactured firearm in 2018, attempted shooting in the Coastal Police Division in 2022, and multiple instances of heroin possession in Kotahena. 

Additionally, he has been previously arrested for illegal gambling and firearms possession.

Both suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court. 

The CID is conducting further investigations into the incident.

