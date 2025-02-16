Prominent Sri Lankan businessman Inayet Akbarally passes away

Renowned businessman Inayet Akbarally, a prominent figure in Sri Lanka’s business community, has passed away at the age of 88.

Mr. Akbarally was a pivotal figure in the success of Akbar Brothers, a company he co-founded with his late brothers, Abbas and Abid Akbarally.

Together, they played an instrumental role in establishing Akbar Brothers as a global leader in the tea industry.

Under their leadership, the company once became the world’s largest tea exporter and has remained Sri Lanka’s largest tea exporter for over 20 years.

Akbar Brothers was crucial in bringing worldwide recognition to Ceylon Tea, significantly contributing to Sri Lanka’s economy and creating numerous employment opportunities for the country’s citizens.

Akbar Group, the parent company, is also involved in various industries such as property development, healthcare, and electricity generation.

In July 2022, the company expanded its operations to Oman.