Prominent Sri Lankan businessman Inayet Akbarally passes away

Prominent Sri Lankan businessman Inayet Akbarally passes away

February 16, 2025   12:17 pm

Renowned businessman Inayet Akbarally, a prominent figure in Sri Lanka’s business community, has passed away at the age of 88.

Mr. Akbarally was a pivotal figure in the success of Akbar Brothers, a company he co-founded with his late brothers, Abbas and Abid Akbarally. 

Together, they played an instrumental role in establishing Akbar Brothers as a global leader in the tea industry. 

Under their leadership, the company once became the world’s largest tea exporter and has remained Sri Lanka’s largest tea exporter for over 20 years.

Akbar Brothers was crucial in bringing worldwide recognition to Ceylon Tea, significantly contributing to Sri Lanka’s economy and creating numerous employment opportunities for the country’s citizens.

Akbar Group, the parent company, is also involved in various industries such as property development, healthcare, and electricity generation. 

In July 2022, the company expanded its operations to Oman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US Ambassador visits SLPP Office (English)

US Ambassador visits SLPP Office (English)