Showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says a few showers may occur in Uva Province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over other areas of the island, it said.

Cold weather can be expected in the Northern, North-central provinces and Trincomalee district during the early morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Badulla district during the morning, the department added.