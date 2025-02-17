Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers expected in parts of the island

February 17, 2025   07:07 am

The Meteorology Department says a few showers may occur in Uva Province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over other areas of the island, it said.

Cold weather can be expected in the Northern, North-central provinces and Trincomalee district during the early morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Badulla district during the morning, the department added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)