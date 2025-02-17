New govt to present inaugural Budget today

The 2025 Budget is scheduled to be presented to Parliament today (17), marking the first budget to be presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake since assuming office.

Parliament will convene at 10:30 a.m. this morning (17) for the President’s Budget Speech.

The final draft of Budget 2025 was presented for Presidential review at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (16).

Accordingly, President Dissanayake and Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana engaged in discussions focusing on the key fiscal priorities for the year ahead, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, in a post on ‘X’, President Dissanayake stated that he is “Committed to a budget that drives progress and stability.”

In preparation for this, a preliminary discussion on the final stages of the budget’s preparation was held recently under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

According to the Presidential Media Division (PMD), the discussion took place on February 13 and was attended by several ministers and top officials, including the secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardana.

On January 09, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya presented the Appropriation Bill to allocate funds for government expenditure for the 2025 financial year.

The second reading (Budget Speech) of the Appropriation Bill will take place today (17), with the debate on the second reading scheduled to run from February 18 to 25 for a total of seven days.

Following this, the vote on the second reading will be held on February 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill will be held over 19 days, including four Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21. The vote on the third reading of the bill is scheduled to take place on March 21 at 6:00 p.m.

During the budget debate period, time from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. will be allocated for five questions for oral answers, while the debate itself will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additionally, motions at adjournment time will be scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on all days, except for February 25 and March 21, when votes are being held.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, noted during a Cabinet press briefing on November 26, 2024, that the government plans to present the 2025 budget with a focus on strengthening public trust and initiating steps toward desired national development to meet public expectations.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, to ensure the 2025 Budget provisions align with the projects and programs identified by each ministry, while adhering to expenditure limits set by the Public Finance Management Act, No. 44 of 2024 and the Government Policy Statement.

Tune into TV Derana, Ada Derana 24 and the Ada Derana YouTube channel at 10.30 a.m. today for the live broadcast of the President’s Budget Speech…