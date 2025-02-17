New Delhi and several parts of northern India were shaken by strong earthquake tremors early Monday morning. The strong tremors caused residents of high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad to rush out of their homes.

The tremor occurred at 5:36 am, with its epicentre located near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan at a depth of five kilometres, officials confirmed. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The area experiences minor seismic activity every two to three years, with a previous 3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in 2015. Officials noted that a loud sound accompanied the tremor.

Reacting to the strong tremors that hit New Delhi and neighbouring areas, PM Modi urged citizens to “stay calm and follow safety precautions.”

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he wrote in an X post.

The earthquake was felt across the capital region and neighbouring states. The Delhi Police posted on X, “We hope you all are safe, Delhi!” and advised citizens to use the emergency 112 helpline if needed.

Earlier on January 23, Delhi-NCR experienced strong tremors after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Xinjiang, China, at a depth of 80 kilometers.

This followed mild tremors on January 11, when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, shaking the region.

Delhi, situated 250 kilometres from the seismically-active Himalayan collision zone, regularly experiences seismic activity from both Himalayan and local sources.

Previous significant tremors include a 3.5-magnitude quake on April 12, 2020, a 3.4-magnitude on May 10, 2020, in northeast Delhi, and a 4.4-magnitude earthquake near Rohtak on May 29, 2020, followed by numerous aftershocks.

Being in Seismic Zone IV of India’s seismic zoning map, this intraplate region faces moderate to high risk from Himalayan earthquakes.

‘Everything was shaking’

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, “Everything was shaking, customers started screaming.”

A passenger waiting for his train at New Delhi railway station described the experience: “I was in the waiting lounge when everyone rushed out. It felt like a bridge or something had collapsed.”

A resident of Noida, Amit said, “At 5.35 am, the whole building was shaking. Our whole family ran outside the home. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe.”

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, “I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed.”

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: People rushed out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR early this morning. #Earthquake



(Full video is available on https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/bgzptCZrGb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2025

Source: Times of India

--Agencies