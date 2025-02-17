LIVE UPDATES: 2025 Budget Speech

Budget Proposals for Education:

Over Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated through 2025 Budget to uplift school infrastructure.

Rs. 135 billion allocated for the development of the university system.

Vehicle permits will not be issued for MPs, and funds will not be allocated for new vehicles for MPs this year.

All luxury vehicles belonging to the government will be auctioned off.

A new development bank for the SME sector will be established under the existing state banking system.

The new Digital ID will be introduced rapidly, says President AKD.

A new Digital Economic Authority will be established, says President Dissanayake.

He also said that a new legal framework for digital payments will be introduced.

Rs. 3,000 million will be allocated for digital development.

A digital ticketing system for tourists will be introduced.

Govt hoping to achieve a primary surplus of 2.3% in 2025.

USD 19 Billion expected from export of goods and services in 2025.

The Economic Transformation Act will be amended.

2025 Budget Proposals on expanding export of goods and services:

- National Tariff Policy and a new Customs Act will be introduced.

- A national export development plan will be implemented from 2025 to 2029.

President AKD said that 4% of the GDP will be allocated for capital expenditure and funds will be allocated to senior citizens’ interest rates.

Budget allocations for health and education will receive significant increases, says the President.

He said the government aims to develop the country in a way that enables it to repay debt when repayment commences in 2028.

President Dissanayake stated that the GDP growth for the year 2025 is expected to be approximately 5%.

He stated that by the end of 2024, the new government was able to maintain the foreign exchange reserves at USD 6.1 billion even after making payments related to the debt restructuring.

Commencing his inaugural Budget Speech, President Dissanayake said that in 2022 Sri Lanka faced its worst and most complex social, economic and political crisis in history since the independence which reached its peak in 2022. The reasons for the crisis are historical and structural, he said.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake commenced delivering the 2025 Budget Speech in the parliament, a short while ago.

The Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval for the Budget 2025 to be presented to the Parliament during the Cabinet meeting held this morning (17).



