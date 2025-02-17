President announces budget allocations to boost tourism sector

Delivering his maiden Budget Speech in parliament today (17), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the country expects to welcome over 2.5 million tourists in 2025.

To support this goal, he revealed that Rs. 500 million has been allocated in this year’s budget for the development of tourism infrastructure and the promotion of the tourism industry.

The President also introduced plans for a digital ticketing system to further enhance the tourism sector’s growth.