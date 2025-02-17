President announces budget allocations to boost tourism sector

President announces budget allocations to boost tourism sector

February 17, 2025   12:04 pm

Delivering his maiden Budget Speech in parliament today (17), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the country expects to welcome over 2.5 million tourists in 2025.

To support this goal, he revealed that Rs. 500 million has been allocated in this year’s budget for the development of tourism infrastructure and the promotion of the tourism industry.

The President also introduced plans for a digital ticketing system to further enhance the tourism sector’s growth.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)