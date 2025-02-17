No vehicle permits or new vehicles for MPs this year: President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake outlined a series of cost-cutting measures aimed at managing public expenditure as part of the 2025 budget proposals.

Delivering 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament, the President emphasized the government’s commitment to financial discipline, particularly in reducing unnecessary spending by public representatives.

Among the key reforms, the President assured a comprehensive review of allowances and benefits provided to the Members of Parliament. As part of this effort, the insurance coverage for public representatives, previously set at Rs. 1 million, will be reduced to Rs. 250,000.

To further reinforce fiscal responsibility, the Cabinet has been limited to 21 ministers, setting an example of restraint in government spending, the President noted, adding that the expenditures of ministers and deputy ministers have been rationalized, ensuring a reduction in overall government costs.

The President also pointed out that a special committee has been appointed to oversee and effectively allocate public resources assigned to the President, Prime Minister, and Ministers, directing them towards broader public benefit.

Additionally, Dissanayake said that all government-owned luxury vehicles with high maintenance costs will be auctioned off in March.

Furthermore, excessive spending on government vehicles will be curtailed by providing financial allocations only to selected officials, ensuring a more cost-effective approach, the President noted.

“The MPs will neither get vehicle permits nor any vehicles this year. No money has been allocated in the budget for that purpose. It’s unbearable,” the President remarked, highlighting the strict measures being implemented to curb unnecessary expenses.