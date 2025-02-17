Kelani Valley railway line to be extended

Speaking regarding the budget proposals for the development of the railway services, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that the government will focus on manufacturing and renovation of railway compartments within the country itself.

He said it will be considered crucial to be established as an industry in the country.

Dissanayake said that accordingly, the government expects to allocate Rs. 500 million as the first step, for the renovation of existing old train compartments. The President also proposed to allocate Rs. 250 million for the Department of Railways to initiate the activities of manufacturing new train compartments within the country.

The Head of the State, while delivering the budget speech, proposed that the Kelani Valley line be extended beyond Avissawella in phases.

However, Dissanayake elaborated that this requires a thorough study as there are already a number of individuals and families who have been displaced and illegally established along the Kelani Valley railway line, and highlighted that the government is unable to initiate the construction activities this year, but will prepare plans, identify issues and suggest necessary solutions for this purpose.

He mentioned that another budget allocation of Rs. 250 million will be made in order to carry out the said activities.