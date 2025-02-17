2025 Budget: Significant allocations made to revamp education sector

The Sri Lankan government has announced a series of significant investments in the education sector under the 2025 Budget, focusing on infrastructure development, scholarships, modernization, and improved accessibility for students at all levels.

School Infrastructure and University Development

To address the longstanding neglect of school infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs. 10,000 million for renovations that have been pending since 2019.

Additionally, Rs. 135,000 million has been earmarked to enhance the quality of the university system, ensuring better facilities and resources for higher education students.

Pre-School and Early Childhood Development

In a bid to strengthen early childhood education, the budget has increased the per-meal payment for the pre-school nutrition program from Rs. 60 to Rs. 100, with Rs. 1,000 million allocated for this initiative.

Additionally, Rs. 80 million will be used to establish a model early childhood education center.

Recognizing the role of pre-school teachers, their monthly allowance will be increased by Rs. 1,000, for which Rs. 100 million has been set aside.

Modernization and Relocation of Schools

The government has proposed developing primary schools within a 3 km radius of children’s homes or parents’ workplaces to improve accessibility.

With disparities in school distribution, a national plan will be launched to review and relocate schools as needed. Rs. 500 million has been allocated to implement this plan.

Expansion of Scholarships and Student Support

A major boost has been given to student scholarships:

Monthly Grade 5 scholarship benefits will increase from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1,500, with Rs. 1,000 million allocated.

Students in sports schools will see their monthly nutritious food allowance doubled from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Vocational education students will receive an increased stipend from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000 per month, with an additional Rs. 200 million allocated.

The Mahapola scholarship will rise from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,500, and bursaries will be increased from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 6,500, supported by a Rs. 4,600 million budget allocation.

A new program will offer top-performing A/L students scholarships to pursue undergraduate degrees at high-ranking universities abroad, with Rs. 200 million allocated for this initiative.

Development of Sports Schools

To foster sports excellence, the government will invest Rs. 500 million in specialized sports schools across five provinces: Western, Northern, Central, Uva, and North Central. The schools will be selected based on the records of past or present students who have excelled in local and international competitions.

Library Upgrades

The Jaffna Library, an essential hub for students and researchers, will receive Rs. 100 million for infrastructure upgrades.

Additionally, Rs. 200 million will be used for the enhancement of regional libraries across the country.