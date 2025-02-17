President Dissanayakes full budget speech

President Dissanayakes full budget speech

February 17, 2025   02:55 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, presented his maiden Budget Speech in the Parliament today (17).

The 79th budget of the Independent Sri Lanka aimed at developing the country in a way that enables it to repay debt when repayment commences in 2028 today (17), encapsulated three main facets;

i. Growth of production of industry, services and agriculture.
ii. Production must take place with the active engagement and participation of people.
iii. The benefits and gains from production must be equitably shared across society.

The Head of the State also noted that this years’ budget is prepared based on these principles, and that the government intend to set a foundation to create an economy where all citizens are active participants, active stakeholders, and active beneficiaries.

According to the Head of State, the budget deficit for the fiscal year 2025 is estimated at Rs. 2,200 billion, which is 6.7 as a percentage from the GDP.

The total expenditure for next year will be Rs. 7,190 billion, which is 21.8% of the country’s GDP and the total revenue and grants will be Rs. 4,990 billion (15.09%).

The government has allocated Rs. 5,886 billion for recurring expenditure such as subsidies and salary payments. For salaries and wages, Rs. 1,230 billion has been set aside, and Rs. 1,290 billion for subsidies and transfers.

President’s full budget speech is as below; 

 

English Budget Speech 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

